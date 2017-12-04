Cleanup continues 6 weeks after Spartanburg Co. tornado

6 weeks after an EF-2 tornado ripped through several businesses along Business 85, the clean up efforts are still apparent.

Wreckage and condemned buildings, with walls and roofs ripped off still stand, but not for long. ADO Vice President David Perry says the owners of their building plan to tear down what’s left of the 1970’s building and rebuild.

Perry was inside the building, along with dozens of other employees as the 120 mile per hour winds ripped through the building. Windows were blown out, walls tumbled over, and roofs flew off after the winds flew through. No one was seriously injured.

Perry says he walked outside of ADO to find flag poles bent over and semis on top of the building.

Through the natural disaster, the community came together. Spartanburg Community College gave ADO a space to work in their Tyger River Campus, so that business operations wouldn’t cease entirely.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management says there was roughly 7 Million dollars worth of damage, with 8 homes damaged. Doug Bryson stated that the damage did not reach the level of federal assistance. Many of the buildings had insurance, which will help with the ongoing cleanup.