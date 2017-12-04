Duke Energy Vendor Breached, Customer Information Likely Compromised

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) More than one million Duke Energy customers may have had their financial information compromised.

The suspected breach happened through a vendor used to process payments at walk-in centers.

Global Express, a division of PayPal which processes those transactions has been taken off line, leaving customers scrambling to find a location to pay their bill.

“I went to the first location and right there on the door, they said they weren’t accepting payments for Duke Energy,” said Oscar Pantoja, a Duke Energy customer who lives in Spartanburg. “So now, I came out here (Taylors) and they also tell me that their system is down.”

About 370,000 customers across the Carolinas are affected by the breach. Duke Energy is asking customers to pay their bill through Western Union or over the phone using a credit or debit card.

Customers affected by the breach will receive a letter in the mail from the utility and may also be eligible for free credit monitoring.