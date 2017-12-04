Fourth person found safe after blaze at former Sunny Slope plant

Related Coverage 2 hurt in fire at former Sunny Slope packing plant

GAFFNEY, SC – Firefighters say everyone inside an apartment that caught fire has been found.

Early Friday morning, Gaffney Fire Department responded to a blaze at the former Sunny Slope peach packing shed on Old Georgia Highway.

Crews arrived to find half the building in flames.

Gaffney Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano said part of the building has been turned into an apartment. One woman who lived there was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and has been transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. with inhalation burns, according to firefighters. Another victim suffered cuts, while a third person was not hurt.

Investigators were told that a fourth person was also in the apartment. Firefighters searched through the weekend and also brought in a K-9 trained to find human remains. Firefighters learned the fourth person was safe and accounted for on Sunday night.

It’s estimated that several departments used 3 million gallons of water to fight the massive fire through the weekend.

Gaffney Fire Department said in a news release that firefighting ended at 7 p.m. Sunday, but crews will continue to monitor the area where the building could smoke and smolder for several days.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Gaffney Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.