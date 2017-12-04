Man accused of hitting 2 people with truck after argument

KERSHAW Co., SC (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was accused of trying to run over two people with his pickup truck, according to a report from the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Wayne Lee Jr. of Elgin is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.

Deputies say the incident happened on Watts Hill Rd. on Dec. 1 around 9:30 p.m.

The report says they got a call about 2 people that had been intentionally run over by a pickup truck driven by Steven Lee Jr.

The victims told deputies they were in an argument with Lee at a home on Watts Hill Rd.

They say Lee left in his truck, drove down the road, turned around.

He drove off the road into the front yard where the victims were standing and hit both of them, according to the report.

Lee drove a short way and his truck broke down.

The victims’ relatives say they saw Lee trying to remove the license plate from his truck.

Lee ran when he was confronted by the relatives, according to the report.

Lee was arrested on the morning of Dec. 3. He was found hiding under his home, say deputies.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The sheriff’s office says Lee has been previously arrested for the following:

auto breaking and grand larceny

trespassing

felony DUI

driving under suspension (multiple counts)

giving false information

possession of cocaine

driving under the influence (multiple counts)

open container (multiple counts)

public disorderly conduct

simple assault and battery

assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest (felony)

arson

resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

malicious injury to personal property

violation of ABC law

breach of peace

possession of drug paraphernalia

hit and run with property damage