Baby left in car while man was in woods, say McDowell Co. Deputies

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – A man has been charged after he was accused of leaving a baby in his car, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Alejandro Gabriel Escobar, 26, of H&S Park Drive in Marion is charged with child abuse.

Deputies say they got a call about a suspicious vehicle on Oak Pine Court around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The report says they found a 3-month-old girl in a car that belonged to Escobar.

Deputies say Escobar came out of the woods a short time later.

They say he was in the woods for an hour while the child was in the car.