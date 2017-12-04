Memorial & visitation plans for Korbin Williams

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Memorial & visitation plans for eight-year-old Korbin Williams have been released.

The boy was attacked and killed by dogs in Gaffney on 12/1.

MEMORIAL & VISITATION PLANS

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Orchard Street Baptist Church Christian Life Center.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Reverend Roland Dry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Greenville Memorial Hospital, “Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital”, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

You can read the obituary here.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Korbin was walking with a friend around 3:45 p.m. when they were attacked by 3 dogs, according to Cherokee Co. Coroner Dennis Fowler.

Fowler said the Korbin had just fed them minutes before he was mauled.

Korbin’s friend was bitten once on the leg.

Deputies killed two of the dogs when they tried to attack them. The third dog was killed by a neighbor.