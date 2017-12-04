North side water fountain could help boost health in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Water and the Mary Black Foundation are teaming up to bring a new water fountain to the North side of town. It is part of a campaign called “Choose Tap” which encourages people to drink tap water instead of bottled water.

That is not the only competition Spartanburg Water is involved in, the “Way to Wellville” initiative has brought five communities from around the country together to compete to see who can do the most good in their community. The initiative’s goals are to prevent obesity and improve community pride.

This fountain is the third of it’s kind in Spartanburg and it’s on Howard Street near the Farmer’s market. The fountain has 3 spouts that are handicap accessible and pet accessible.

Spartanburg Water says choosing tap is best for your health, because they conduct water quality tests. They also say it is cheaper than constantly buying bottled water. The official unveiling of the water fountain is December 6, 2017.