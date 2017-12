GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a crash on Woodruff Road in Greenville County.

According to Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler struck a pedestrian walking west on Woodruff Road near Highway 14 around 6:10pm

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were not injured.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.