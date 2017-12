PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two students were hurt in a school bus wreck on Monday in Easley.

John Eby, a spokesman for Pickens County School District, said the rear-view mirror of a bus hit the mirror of a passing truck as the bus left Crosswell Elementary School.

There were 25 middle and high school students on board the bus at the time. Two students requested medical attention.

Eby said it doesn’t appear that the students were critically hurt in the accident.