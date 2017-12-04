Shop with a Hero in Hendersonville

Hendersonville Police are giving kids a chance to shop with a hero.

It happened today at the Walmart on Highland Squares Drive.

Hendersonville Police, Henderson County deputies, firefighters and other agencies are shopping with 65 students who could really use the help.

Each student had just over $100 to spend.

“It’s a humbling experience for the officers. They get out there and the kids have a story to tell to them,” said Lt. Mile Vesley of the Hendersonville Police Dept.

Students also had pizza donated by First Restoration Services and they’ll get to meet Santa.