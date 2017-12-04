Students, bus driver ‘safe’ after school bus crash in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A school official says no students were hurt in a bus accident in Union.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday on W. Main Street near Industrial Park Road.

Union County Superintendent Dr. William Roach said a car hit the back of the bus.

Around 30 students were aboard the bus, including elementary, middle and high school students.

None of the students or bus driver were injured, according to Roach.

Union Public Safety investigated the crash.

Information on the other driver was not immediately available.

7News has reached out to the police department for more details on the other driver.

This is a developing story.