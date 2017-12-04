Teen shot in Greenwood, suspect in custody after brief standoff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Camden Street in Greenwood, Monday evening.

According to the Greenwood Police, the 15-year-old was involved in a fight and was shot.

The victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital, police say. His condition is not known at this time.

Police say witnesses saw the shooter run into a house.

Officers say the shooter’s mother arrived, called him, and convinced him to surrender peacefully after a short standoff.

The suspect’s identity is not known at this time.

