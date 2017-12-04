“There are some relationships that we need to repair…” says Thrive Upstate Executive Director

GREENVILLE, SC – A local non-profit is drawing concerns after an audit was released, highlighting trouble in the workplace.

Thrive Upstate helps people with special needs and disabilities get jobs, go to school and among other things, live comfortably.

However, in a report released in late November the findings show that the organization has very low employee morale.

The Honorable Butch Kirven- Thrive Upstate Audit Report

It explains that during the 3 year study, some employees felt pressured to donate their own money to the organization, putting people in financial hardship.

Other businesses stated that they, too, felt pressured by the non-profit to donate money.

Employees also reported that some workers were receiving benefits that others were not.

Eventually, according to the report, a psychologist was hired to help with internal communication.

Thrive Upstate’s new Executive Director, Tyler Rex, told 7 News on Monday that the overall low morale could have affected the people they were serving who are often times the most vulnerable.

“We have some work to do to repair some image and relationships with community partners and with our employees,” Rex said. “It’s, I think well understood in our industry that when employee morale is low, that services are not as high level as we would want.”

As of Monday, Rex had held the title of Executive Director for only one week, with the goal of gaining employee trust and moving the organization in a positive direction.

Greenville County Councilman, Joe Dill, told 7 News on Monday that he had his own reservations about the audit.

“We need people to feel good about their job, and feel like they’re being treated well,” he said. “It’s critical, it’s really critical to the community.”

Rex said he hopes to work on building a better reputation in the community.

“There are some relationships that we need to repair and that’s what we’re going to do.”