Two people escape Inman house fire

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Two people made it out of a home in an early-morning fire in Inman.

It happened at a home on Grand Canyon Road. Holly Springs and Tyger River fire crews arrived around 4 a.m. Monday.

Holly Springs Fire Chief Brent Blackwell said it took minutes to contain a fire in the living room.

Two older people were inside the home at the time. Luckily, they were able to get out on and are receiving help from the American Red Cross, Chief Blackwell said.

The home has heavy smoke and water damage.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing at this time.