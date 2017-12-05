Anderson heating assistance program in need of funding

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A drop in cold temperatures is nearing, not all families in Anderson County will be able to afford to turn on their heat this winter.

Overall financial donations for Anderson Interfaith Ministry are currently down 40 percent combined with the loss of a major contract is hitting one program hard. As the number one organization for heating assistance in Anderson County, the balance for the program is zero. Without the funds, the non-profit can’t help those families who need it most.

“People try to keep warm with coats, if they have electricity they’ll use the oven. But we’ve been blessed with people donating heaters but without the money to pay the electric bill they can’t use the heaters,” said Kristi King-Brock, Executive Director of AIM.

After massive donations during hurricane relief efforts this year, a number of charities are seeing drops in donations this holiday season.

To help AIM, you can donate through mobile call at 41444. You can also help by adopting a child this Christmas through the Salvation Army by picking up an Angel Tree tag at their office. You can also give Christmas to a child by dropping of a toy at any Toys For Tots locations across the Upstate.