Arrest made in deadly shooting in Calhoun Falls

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Calhoun Falls on Nov. 26.

Brent Michael Johnson of Craft St. is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Zelrvic Tinch.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Kennedy Street.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says Tinch died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Tinch was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

Tinch’s father, Jimmy Tinch, says his son was at home when he was killed.

“He was in this house, and whoever was with him, they had an altercation in here,” he says.

Jimmy says his son was getting ready to start a new job, and was loved by everyone in the neighborhood.

“[He was] fun-loving, glad to be around, very giving,” Tinch says.

Tinch thinks his son knew his killer, and he has one question for whoever pulled the trigger.

“Why did he kill my son? Why? Why would you take something that you can’t give? Why would you take a life? There is nothing that’s that bad that you wanna kill somebody for,” he says.

More stories you may like on 7News

Salvation Army in need of clothing donation for children The Angel Tree still has 50 children who have not been selected. The deadline to choose a child is December 11, 2017.

Growing black bear population increasing danger on Upstate roads Wildlife officials say around 20 bears were killed along Upstate roads in 2016. The total this year is already more than 30.

Greenville man killed in Woodruff Road crash According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler hit a man near Highway 14 around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

Teen shot in Greenwood, suspect in custody after brief standoff Police say a 15-year-old is in the hospital and another teen has been charged in his shooting.

Batman returning to Upstate for Korbin Williams’ funeral An eight-year-old boy was attacked and killed by three dogs in Gaffney. His hero is making the trip to the Upstate, to honor the life of the…