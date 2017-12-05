Clemson’s Elliott Wins Broyles Award

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is the winner of this year’s Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Tigers averaged 458 yards and 35 points per game on their way to the top spot in the final regular-season Associated Press poll and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the Broyles Award last year.

The Broyles Award is named for former Arkansas athletic director and coach Frank Broyles, who saw a number of assistants take head coaching jobs in college football and the NFL.

Other finalists were Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

