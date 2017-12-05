Community Coats and Cops Project in Greenville Co.

More than 600 coats are going to kids who need them.

That’s the result of this year’s Community Coats and Cops project in Greenville County.

The company scan source teamed up with the sheriff’s office to collect the coats.

All of those were loaded up and delivered to Greenville County School District on Tuesday.

“To see their faces when they’re able to get a nice warm coat during these cold winter months where they might not have been able to have that before, truly is a blessing,” said Sgt. Ryan Flood.

This is the third year for the drive.