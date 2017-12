PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – Crosswell Elementary School is dismissing at noon Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017.

The school district say the dismissal is due to a water line break leading into the school.

They say afternoon 4K classes will be canceled.

The school district says they expect the issue to be repaired by tomorrow, but the school will be without water for the remainder of the school day.

Parents are being notified via phone calls, emails, texts, and social media, according to the school district.