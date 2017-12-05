Fight sends 1 to hospital in Pickens Co., deputies investigating

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fight at a mobile home park on Sherri Lane in Liberty.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to initial reports of a gunshot victim and a stranger abduction of a three-year-old child.

Deputies say there are no gunshot victims and they believe this may be a domestic situation and that everyone involved knows each other.

One person was taken to the hospital with a cut to the arm.

Pickens County investigators say there is a three-year-old involved and they are attempting to interview several people to “learn the relationships and custodial rights” of those involved.

Investigators say no arrests have been made at this time.

