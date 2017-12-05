First responders hurt in accident in Laurens Co.

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers say an ambulance was in an accident in Laurens County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol confirms the wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 14 near Hearthstone Drive in Gray Court.

A witness said the ambulance was headed to a call when a car swerved and hit the ambulance.

Two emergency responders were on the ambulance at the time. A witness tells 7News they were hurt, but are out of the hospital with minor injuries.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.