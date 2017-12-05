Help find missing mom & daughter from Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. is asking for your help to find a mother and her daughter.
They say Megan Stack left her home on Cloister Dr. around 1:30 p.m. on Monday and hasn’t returned home.
She also had her 8-year-old daughter Ava with her.
Police say there is a serious concern for their safety due to Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior.
Meghan was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants and black boots.
Ava was last seen wearing purple pants, a white shirt with a heart on it and a fushia zip-up jacket.
She was driving a silver 2012 Hyyndai Santa Fe with a paper tag.
Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 is you have seen her.