Lawsuit dropped against Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will be dismissed as a defendant a lawsuit alleging improper supervision and conduct of jail inmates.

The agency said it has contacted attorneys following news reports that indicated the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was named in the lawsuit. The sheriff’s office oversees the Pickens County Detention Center, but says no inmates from the detention center were assigned to duties at Mile Creek Park, which is where the alleged activity took place.

Parents recently filed a lawsuit claiming their son was sexually assaulted and given drugs by inmates.

READ MORE: Pickens Co. trustees gave drugs, performed sex acts on minor on work detail, says lawsuit

The sheriff’s office said the allegations are directed towards the Pickens County Prison – not the Pickens County Detention Center.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not manage any of the operations, the staff or the inmate population at the Pickens County Prison and the county employees assigned to that facility are not employees of the Sheriff’s Office,” the agency said in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office has been informed by White, Davis and White Law Firm in Anderson that the pending lawsuit will be amended and all allegations against the Sheriff’s Office will be removed.”