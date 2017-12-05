Lost kitten working as Tryon Police dispatcher until her family is found

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – The Town of Tryon is putting out an APB for the owner of a lost kitten.

The kitty was found Tuesday morning at town hall.

They say the 3 – 4 month old female feline is a little skittish and missing her family.

Until her family is found, she is earning her keep working for the town. A Facebook post says they are putting her to work as a dispatcher for the police department.

If you have any information or know the identity of the cat’s owner – don’t call Crimestoppers. You can call (828)859-9195 with any tips or questions.