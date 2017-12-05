Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint on her birthday

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Frightening moments for an East Bay Lyft driver after a man stuck a gun in her face and then took her car.

It happened in Pittsburg on Monday night.

Fortunately, she was not hurt, but the thieves are still on the loose.

KRON4 spoke exclusively with the victim who is still shaken up by the ordeal.

It happened on Sunday night when Robin Langston was robbed at gunpoint as she was working for the transportation company Lyft on the night of her birthday.

She picked up two people near the Pittsburg Bay Point BART Station in her Chevy Sonic car. She then went to drop the two off at McDonald’s.

Robin was forced to give up her purse and her cellphone. She then got out of the car and ran into McDonald’s for help after the two sped off.

The OnStar satellite service located her car in Oakland a short time later, but police there weren’t able to respond to the call for at least 2 hours.

Oakland police dispute the claim and said that to their knowledge, no one was in the car at that time.

Robin was eventually able to get her car Monday after it was towed and after she paid $400, a large cost for someone living paycheck to paycheck and on medical leave from her main job at a hospice care center.

It was fearful news for a woman who was just trying to earn some extra money.