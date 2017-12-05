Man shot after home invasion in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was shot after a home invasion Monday night, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital around 8:30 for a gunshot victim.

The report says the victim was shot at least once after some sort of fight on Allen St. in Greenville.

The victim went through surgery and is in stable condition right now.

Deputies say they are investigating the incident as a shooting after a home invasion.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.