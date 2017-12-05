Man used heroin to make sex trafficking victim a slave say prosecutors

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) Alandis Patterson, 33, AKA “Vino” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday, according to US Attorney Beth Drake.

Patterson was sentenced for conspiracy commit sex trafficking by means of force and threats of force.

He will also have a life term of supervised release and have to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim.

Prosecutors say Patterson exploited an 18-year-old girl and got her hooked on cocaine and heroin.

They say he beat her on an almost a daily basis to force her to have sex with numerous “Johns” a night from 2013 through the late fall of 2015.

The report said Patterson would beat the victim when he believed she wanted to leave, when she did not make enough money, or if he believed she was taking any of the money because 100% of the prostitution proceeds went to him.

Patterson told another pimp that girls were easier to control when they were addicted to drugs, according to the report.

Prosecutors say Patterson didn’t use heroin, but used it to control the girl – making her into a slave.

The report says the victim was able to break free from Patterson and withdraw from heroin when Vino went to jail for a short time on unrelated charges.

The victim told Patterson she was leaving when he got out of jail and he beat and choked the her so severely she had to be taken to the hospital, according to prosecutors.

US Attorney Drake stated, “The first step to eradicating human trafficking is to hold the traffickers accountable. While the defendant in this case threatened the victim by telling her his name, ‘VINO,’ stood for ‘Vengeance Is Never Over,’ the sentence in this case sends a clear message to the contrary: ‘the Violence Is Now Over.’ Those who traffic in sex need to take notice that our office, along with our federal and state law enforcement partners, will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute all those who operate in this destructive field.”