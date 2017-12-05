Merry Clippers gives free haircuts to kids

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the season of holiday parties and concerts.

Getting dressed up with a new haircut is part of the process for some families. For others, it’s an expense that’s just not in their budget.

Children and Choices wants to help those families.

The organization will hold its Merry Clippers event on Dec. 16 at the Northwest Community Center in Spartanburg.

Volunteers will give haircuts and styles to hundreds of young kids in the community during the fifth annual event.

Children and Choices is a nonprofit that provides tutoring to children. The Merry Clippers event is a way for the organization to give back to the community.

Professionals and volunteers will also be there to provide manicures.

Children and Choices will also give away free school supplies to students at the event.

Organizers are still accepting donations of school supplies, as well as clothing and shoes.

To help, contact Lekesa Whitner at (864) 641-9326 or visit the Children and Choices Facebook page.

Merry Clippers will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Northwest Community Center at 701 Saxon Ave. in Spartanburg.