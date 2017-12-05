Mission Health and Blue Cross reach agreement

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Mission Health in Asheville says they have reached an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

They say they will participate in Blue Cross networks effective Friday Dec. 15, 2017.

Their news release said, “Both parties are pleased to reach agreement on the mutual goal of ensuring that the people of Western North Carolina receive the affordable, quality health care that they need.”

Mission Health says they operate six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center.