NC county’s servers held for ransom by hackers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Hackers are holding county office servers for ransom in the most populous county in North Carolina.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, hackers were asking Mecklenburg County to pay $23,000 by 1:00pm Wednesday.

WBTV says county officials were considering whether to pay the ransom.

The county posted on its website that they were experiencing a county-wide computer outage. All county-wide Information Technology Services were shut down until further notice.

Mecklenburg County says this will affect the ability to conduct business at most county offices and say there is currently no estimated time for the system to be back on line.

Anyone planning to go to a county office to conduct business is asked to call the office prior to their visit to make sure they can actually be served.