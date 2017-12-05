Police officer arrested after groping Union Co. deputy’s wife, police say

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A Chester police officer has been charged with third degree Assault and Battery after warrants say he groped the wife of a Union County deputy at a restaurant.

The accused officer, 45-year-old James Franklin Johnson, is a former Union County deputy. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says he was with their department until December 2016.

Johnson groped the victim at a restaurant on North Duncan Bypass in the city of Union, the warrant says.

According to the police report, a Union Co. deputy reported that his wife was eating at the restaurant when Johnson sat down beside her and touched her inappropriately on her leg.

The victim told officers that Johnson started rubbing her leg close to her inner thigh before she grabbed a butter knife and started stabbing his hand before he left and went outside the restaurant.

Witnesses told investigators that Johnson was highly intoxicated with the assault took place.

Johnson worked for the Union County Sheriff’s Office from December of 1997 to December of 2016.

According to Johnson’s Training History Report from the SC Criminal Justice Academy, he has been an active police officer with the Chester Police Department since July.