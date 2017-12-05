Salvation Army in need of clothing donation for children

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christmas season is here and that means the Salvation Army in Spartanburg is helping children across the upstate. They hope to help 2,500 children in Spartanburg and Union Counties.

The Christmas Angel Tree is at the West Gate Mall and that is where you can go and select a child to donate clothing and toys for Christmas. When you go to the tree you will receive a card with the child’s name, a wish list toy item and clothing size.

After, you can drop off the gift at the Salvation Army Community Center at 40 Foster Street.

Salvation Army has teamed with Toys for Tots for toy donations, but currently they need clothes to help all 2,500 children.

The Angel Tree still has 50 children who have not been selected. The deadline to choose a child is December 11, 2017.