Skeletal remains found in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Human skeletal remains have been found in the city of Hendersonville, according to police.

Police say they were called to a work area along the Oklawaha Greenway on December 4 around 3:30 p.m.

Detectives along with agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigations and Henderson Co. Rescue Squad searched the area and recovered the remains.

Police say they don’t know the identity or gender of the remains at this point.

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office at Wake Medical Center in order to try and identify the remains and if possible determine a manner of death.

If you have any information you can contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828)-697-3025 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (828)-697-STOP.