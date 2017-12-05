Woman accused of making bomb threat at Spartanburg plant

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat at a Spartanburg plant.

Jessica Rene Wylie, 24, of Union is charged with making a bomb threat.

Deputies responded to a bomb threat Sunday at the Adidas plant on Falling Creek Road. Wylie told an officer that she was working at her station when she opened a box that contained a note saying a bomb would detonate in about 30 minutes and mentioned her supervisor, according to an incident report.

The plant was evacuated and searched.

No bomb was found.

As of Tuesday, Wylie remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under $10,000 bond, according to jail records.