Wood stove thief caught “red-handed” say deputies in NC

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in western North Carolina say they caught a thief “red-handed” stealing a wood stove from a neighbor.

Jonathan James Stroud, 32, is charged with breaking and entering and larceny by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a man reported he spotted Stroud pulling a wood stove on a hand truck down the caller’s driveway on November 19. The caller said he recognized the stove was from his father’s home on Hicks Chapel Loop.

The caller says he went to his father’s home and saw the stove was missing. Deputies say the stove – valued at $500 – was recovered.