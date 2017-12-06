2 suspects on loose after man kidnapped from motel parking lot, Greenville Co. deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for two suspects after a man was kidnapped outside a motel in Greenville County, Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim met with a woman at the InTown Suites on Mauldin Road around 4:00pm before he was approached in a parking lot by two men with guns.

The suspects then forced the victim into his own car, tied him up, then drove around before stopping on Clearfield Road in Mauldin, deputies say.

Investigators say one of the suspects left the vehicle with the victim before the victim was able to escape.

The suspects left in the victim’s vehicle which was later recovered, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say the two suspects are in their twenties. One has short hair and average height and weight. The other has a significant amount of hair and a heavier build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.