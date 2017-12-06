Anderson basketball academy owner indicted on federal charges

ANDERSON, SC – The owners of an Anderson-based basketball academy are now facing federal charges after they lied while applying to get visas, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Michael Rawson and his wife, Brenda Rawson, both ran 22 Foot Academy, a basketball program that allowed high school aged athletes, primarily from Europe, to come to the U.S. and train.

The academy was known to help players go “pro,” all while getting a “Christian education.”

According to the federal indictment, the Rawson duo is charged with defrauding the United States.

In the literature, the Rawson’s are accused of lying, saying they were affiliated with a Dutch company in order to obtain an L-1A intercompany transferee/ executive manager visa to work in Greenville, SC.

Former 22 Foot Academy player Mamoudou Diarra told 7 News on Wednesday that he was not surprised to learn of the indictments.

According to Diarra, Rawson put him and his teammates up in a garage on the back of Rawson’s Concord Rd. property.

He explained that there were bunk beds piled up on top of each other and everyone was forced to take showers in cold water.

“I could not call my parents and tell them I was living in a garage. They would be freaking out,” Diarra said over the phone.

Diarra, now a small forward at the University of Cincinnati, also told 7 News that he lived out of his suitcase because there was nowhere to put his clothes.

He was supposed to be taking classes at Anderson Christian school, but after getting to the city, he said Dawson forced him to take online classes, going against the stipulations of his visa.

“It was crazy. It was just some nightmare.”

The ‘basketball house’ was under the jurisdiction of Tom Allen, the Anderson County Councilman of District 4.

Allen told 7 News that there were red flags, although no one knew the extent of the problems.

“Nobody seemed to know all of the other things that were going on, underneath the surface,” he said.

Allen proceeded to call the whole program a “scam.”

“It seems to be the students that are the one’s hurting right now.”

Michael Rawson’s attorney, Matthew Kappel of Greenville, declined to comment on the charges on Wednesday.

To read the full indictment, click here: Rawson indictment