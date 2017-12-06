Bipartisan bill signed to fight sexual harassment

On the same day “TIME” made the announcement, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was working with bipartisan support to pass a law giving victims of sexual harassment more power in the workplace. The bill is sending a message, that things need to change.

With so many claims of sexual harassment in recent weeks, it was only a matter of time before legislation caught up with the many complaints.

This new bill is suppose to give teeth to victims in the workplace, bringing issues to light, while helping them navigate through the process.

It’s an all out war that many women say they’ve waged over the years. The fight against sexual harassment in the work place.

Today South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, joined democrats and other republicans in signing a bill giving victims of harassment more power.

Senator Lindsey Graham says, ” the more exposure to a hostile work environment the less there will be.”

The bill goes after companies and the way they handle harassment claims. Many times victims face arbitration proceedings. That process keeps claims from going to court and it also keeps any settlements private.

Graham says, “as a matter of fact I encourage arbitration, but it needs to be meaningful, it needs to be collaborative, you shouldn’t sign your rights away.”

The bill prevents companies from forcing women into arbitration when they file a harassment complaint.

Claims of sexual harassment have hit nearly every industry from television, to Hollywood and even Capital Hill. Senator Graham and bipartisan supporters say, it’s time for companies to do the right thing.

Senator Graham says, “if you embrace the idea that we’re going to do everything we can to stop a hostile work environment, i think they’ll get rewarded.”

The change in attitude would send a message, not just to employees, but to customers who support those businesses.

Senator Graham says, ” I’m just asking the business community for your own sake if nothing else, help us. Lead America into a better business environment, and a better business environment is to be able to go to work, without having to put up with a bunch of crap.”

