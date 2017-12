(WSPA) – On and off rain showers are expected through Saturday and some snow may mix in as the rain comes to an end.

The highest chances of accumulating snow are in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

If any snow does fall in the Upstate, the best chances for accumulation would be in the far northern parts of the area. Any accumulation would be light and mostly on grassy surfaces.

Quieter weather returns over the weekend but temperatures will stay cold.