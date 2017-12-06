Charlotte Hornets coach Clifford taking leave from team

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team to address his health.

The NBA team made the announcement Wednesday that the coach was leaving “for the immediate future.” There is no timetable for his return.

The Hornets say – out of respect for Clifford’s privacy – the organization will have no further comment at this time.

Charlotte has a record of 9-13 this season. The Hornets return to action tonight at Spectrum Center in Charlotte against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

