Charlotte mom and daughter found safe in St. Louis

Related Coverage Help find missing mom & daughter from Charlotte

A mother and daughter who went missing from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area have been found safe.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Megan Stack and her 8-year-old daughter Ava were found safe Wednesday when Stack went to an EMS station outside of St. Louis and asked to be evaluated.

Authorities are working to reunite Ava with other family members.

Stack and her daughter left her home on Cloister Dr. Monday afternoon and didn’t return.

Police said it was a serious concern for their safety due to Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior.