Child molestation charges for Hart Co. man, GBI says

HART CO., GA (WSPA) – A Hart County man was arrested Tuesday on a child molestation charge, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

28-year-old Brandon David Cannon was charged with one count of Child Molestation.

The GBI says a complaint was made to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The Hart Co. Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance with the case.

Cannon is being held in the Hart County Jail.

The GBI says the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309.