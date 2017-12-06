Church property damaged as subject flees traffic stop, deputies say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — A man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit in Anderson County.

Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy noticed suspicious activity on Wednesday morning.

A subject was observed near a home under construction on Milford Road with construction material loaded on a truck that came back as stolen, Det. Carson said.

The deputy attempted to stop the driver, but he fled. Lumber on the back of the truck flew off and damaged part of a church cemetery during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed on Fagg Road.

7News is told he’s in custody and charges are pending.

This is a developing story.