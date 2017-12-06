Developer plans apartments in BB&T building, new building across street

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Developers are planning to convert the eight-story BB&T building on College Street in Greenville into apartments while also constructing a new mixed-use building across the street.

The new 20,000 square-foot mixed-use building is planned to face Buncombe Street across from the BB&T building. Townhomes are also planned behind the new mixed-use building.

The plans for the mixed-use building and townhomes goes before the Greenville Planning Commission on December 21.

MORE: See full plans for planned development filed with Planning Commission

Dan Doyle, the developer with The Beach Company, says they hope the project will launch in late spring of 2018.

The plans call for 35 multi-family townhomes along with 54 multi-family residences in the mixed use building above the retail and commercial space.

The developer says the mixed-use development and townhomes should take 14 months to complete.