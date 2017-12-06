Dogs involved in Cherokee Co. mauling death negative for rabies, DHEC says

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Three dogs involving in the mauling death of an eight-year-old child tested negative for rabies, according to state health officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control tested the dogs after Korbin Michael Williams was killed in an attack and another child was bitten.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Williams was walking between two houses when he was attacked by three dogs on Friday, December 1.

Deputies say another 8-year-old child tried to help but was bitten. Major Turner said that child ran to get help from adults, but it was too late.

“Korbin sustained multiple bites over his body by the dogs while the other boy was bitten once on the leg,” said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. “While the dogs were still attacking young Korbin, his friend ran to his nearby home for help. The friend’s mother and a neighbor rushed to Korbin and called 9-1-1.”

Investigators said the child’s family was familiar with the dogs but they were not the owners.

“This is an absolute tragedy. The boy was familiar with the dogs having cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. He had just fed them on Friday minutes before the attack occurred,” Fowler said.

Major Turner says deputies found the 3 dogs that were inside a fence at another home.

“They [deputies] approached attempting to make contact with the homeowner. There were several dogs in the fence,” said Major Turner. “The dogs were able to exit the fence – they approached our deputies aggressively and our deputies had no choice but to put two of those dogs down.”

A neighbor killed the third dog.

The family of Korbin invited Batman to come to his celebration of life service planned for Thursday. Visitation is from 2-4pm, followed by the service at 4pm. It’s at Orchard Street Baptist Church, 1821 Double Branch Road, in Cowpens.