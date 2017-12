GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police released few details about a suspicious death under investigation in Greenville.

Sergeant Johnathan Bragg with Greenville Police Department said a man was found dead in a home at 2 Garraux Street.

The victim’s body was found by an officer who responded to a welfare check around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details were released as of Wednesday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is expected to release more information following an autopsy.