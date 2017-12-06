Greenwood police arrest suspect after chase & crash

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school was on lockdown while Greenwood police searched for a wanted suspect.

Rice Elementary School went on a modified lockdown Wednesday morning after the school was notified by police, according to Johnathan Graves with Greenwood School District 50.

Police say an officer was serving a warrant on a suspect wanted on charges of violent felonies when he ran and stole a car that was idling in a driveway.

Jonathan Link, Greenwood Police Department public information officer, said the car was later spotted. An officer attempted to stop the suspect before a chase ensued.

Link said the chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed.

The suspect has been apprehended.

As of 9:30 a.m., officials say there’s no threat to the school and the lockdown has been lifted.

The school was without power due to a damaged power pole.

Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) said the outage affected 500 customers, including the school.

The outage lasted about an hour before crews restored electricity shortly before 10 a.m.