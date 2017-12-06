Habitat for Humanity opens new Upstate store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A new store gives Upstate shoppers the chance to help others in their community.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore opened a new location Saturday. The store is located at 3033 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Proceeds from sales benefit Habitat for Humanity and its mission to provide affordable housing.

The new location is 26,000-square-feet and includes gently used furniture, appliances, building supplies and much more.

To apply for help from Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, click or tap Habitatgreenville.org and fill out an application.