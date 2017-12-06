McDonald’s announces return of Dollar Menu

(WCMH) — Happy Meals and a new sandwich will debut next month as McDonald’s brings back its budget menu.
The company announced the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” will be available starting on January 4, offering a dozen items at various prices:
$1 menu items
- Sausage Burrito
- McChicken
- Cheeseburger
- Any Size Soft Drink
$2 menu items
- Sausage McGriddles
- 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
- Bacon McDouble
- Small McCafé Beverage**
$3 menu items
- Sausage McMuffin with Egg
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
- Triple Cheeseburger
- Happy Meal
The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features “a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce,” according to a release by the restaurant.
It also marks the first time McDonald’s has included the Happy Meal on a nationwide value menu.