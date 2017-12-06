More mold at Spartanburg courthouse prompts staff protests

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – The latest round of test results has found more levels of toxic mold in a South Carolina courthouse, again forcing closures and relocations.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Clerk of Court Hope Blackley on Saturday received the results, which found elevated levels in nine areas of the Spartanburg County Courthouse. This latest contamination report arrives after a year of testing and mold removal inside the 1957-built courthouse.

Blackley said around 20 to 25 protesting employees stood outside the building for up to two hours Tuesday. She said most agreed to come back in when she told them she planned to forward their concerns to the county council.

Spartanburg County Administrator Katherine O’Neill says the latest results show better conditions than results from April.

A new courthouse is expected to open in 2022.